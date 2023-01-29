Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,131,700 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 2,975,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 24,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,699. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

