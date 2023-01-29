Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $16.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

