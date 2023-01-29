Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Fraport has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

