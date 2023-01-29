Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Foxby Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Foxby has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Foxby Company Profile
