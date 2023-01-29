Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.13 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

