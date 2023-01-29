Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $477,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.16 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $661.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

