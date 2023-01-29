Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $453,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macerich Price Performance

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAC stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.