Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $445,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.89 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.