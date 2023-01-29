Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insmed stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

