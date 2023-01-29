Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $438,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

CFG stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

