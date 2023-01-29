Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.09 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

