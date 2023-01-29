Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 505 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.