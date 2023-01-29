Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 2,937 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

