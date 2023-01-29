Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,227 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

