Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
