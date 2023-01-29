Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,492 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

