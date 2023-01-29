Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in January

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.45. The company had a trading volume of 271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.28. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.63.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
