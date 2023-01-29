Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.