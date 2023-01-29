Forum Financial Management LP Takes $354,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

