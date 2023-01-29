Forum Financial Management LP Takes $329,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.32.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $214.03 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

