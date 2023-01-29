Forum Financial Management LP Sells 133 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

