Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.72 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

