Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

