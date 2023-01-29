Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.