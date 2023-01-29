Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.73. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

