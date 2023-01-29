Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,992 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

