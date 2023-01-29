Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Up 3.4 %

FRSX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

