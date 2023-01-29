Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,487 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

F opened at $13.27 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.