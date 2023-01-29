Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.