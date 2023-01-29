Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 382,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

