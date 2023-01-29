Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

