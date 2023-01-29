Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £137.35 ($170.05).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($159.71) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a £140 ($173.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($187.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £124.65 ($154.33) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($90.88) and a 52-week high of £130.17 ($161.16). The stock has a market cap of £21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £119.65 and a 200-day moving average of £107.45.

Insider Activity

About Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.68), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($45,954.91). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

