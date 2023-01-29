FlatQube (QUBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,418.98

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00009749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $33.76 million and approximately $1,418.98 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.22553578 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,489.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

