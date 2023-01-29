First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First United and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

First United presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.82%. City has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than City.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 32.12% 18.65% 1.44% City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69%

Dividends

This table compares First United and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First United pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $78.18 million 1.63 $19.77 million $3.86 4.95 City $261.77 million 5.22 $88.08 million $6.80 13.52

City has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats First United on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

