First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 207.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

QQEW traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. 163,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $110.27.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

