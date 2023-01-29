First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FTA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. 86,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

