First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. 23,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

