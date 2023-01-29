Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $130.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00022816 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 373,820,931 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

