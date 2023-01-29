Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

