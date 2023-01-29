Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

