FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.