Fellaz Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $98,119.69 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00402883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.37 or 0.28278874 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00571307 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.