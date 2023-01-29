F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Purchases $25,631.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.7 %

FNB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

