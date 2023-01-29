Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

