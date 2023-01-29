Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $172,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

