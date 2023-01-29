Experian (LON:EXPN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.90) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,250 ($40.24).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($35.00) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($37.10).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,895 ($35.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3,366.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,894.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,799.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,222 ($39.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

