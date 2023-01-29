Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.4 %

EXEL stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

