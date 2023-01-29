Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $139.95 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $139.95 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00398880 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.69 or 0.27998444 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00573829 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

