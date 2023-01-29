EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

