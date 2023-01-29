EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.77.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

