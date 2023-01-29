EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,709 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 411.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 513,231 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 397,486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after buying an additional 363,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 275,499 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.